Extra £9.6m for Lincolnshire hospitals maintenance

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust will get some £9.6 million for five projects of vital maintenance work.

NHS trusts in the Midlands are receiving a £101 million share of £600 million national fund to upgrade and refurbish hospitals and help cut the maintenance backlog.

Almost 1,800 projects across 178 trusts will tackle urgent maintenance issues by March 2021.

ULHT has been allocated total funding of £9,637,000 for five projects, including water, roofing, electrical, heating and fire infrastructure at its hospital sites in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.

This includes £1.8 million to ULHT for a new trust-wide roof infrastructure programme.

The trust will also benefit from refurbished wards, brand new electrics and upgraded ventilation systems.

Heating works have already begun with other works due to start early next year.

Paul Matthew, Director of Finance and Digital at ULHT, said: “This announcement is great news for our hospitals and will fund essential water, roofing, electrical, heating and fire infrastructure replacement projects.

“This will provide our NHS staff with the facilities they need to deliver safe and top quality care for our patients.”

Matt Warman, who is the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, said: “I am delighted that ULHT will benefit from government funding to carry out vital maintenance work over the coming months.

“These crucial projects will deliver immediate benefits and provide NHS staff with the facilities they need to provide world-class care to patients, helping our NHS to build back better after the pandemic.”

Thursday’s announcement about the £101 million is on top of an additional £450 million investment from government to improve hospital A&Es this winter.