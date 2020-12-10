Local women launch Lincoln’s first dog food bank

Two local dog day care owners will launch what they believe to be Lincoln’s first dog food bank this weekend.

Erica Fox, 33, owns Paw & Co in Reepham and her friend Charlotte Hughes runs The Furbaby Retreat in North Carlton, both dog day care and home boarding companies.

Erica told The Lincolnite she knows a lady who has been struggling and missing out on her own meals to ensure that her children and dogs could eat, which prompted the recent launch of 4Paws feeding Lincoln. It opens on Sunday, December 13.

4Paws feeding Lincoln is a free to use service aimed at homeless people with dogs or those with canine pets who are struggling, but anyone can use it.

There will be feeding stations/collection points four days a week, so people can bring their dog for a meal or take food away with them, which will be a week’s supply. There will also be a door step delivery service for anyone who can’t get out.

They will run from Sunday, December 13 to Thursday, December 17. The same pattern of days and times will then continue after this, with any changes posted on the new dog food bank’s social media pages.

Sunday, December 13 – Lamb Gardens church at 6.30pm

Monday, December 14 – Near The Works/Silver Street at 6.30pm and at the front of Lincoln Magistrates Court at 7.30pm

Wednesday, December 16 – Ermine (Lincoln Imp car park) at 6.30pm

Thursday, December 17 – Moorland Community Centre at 6.30pm and Birchwood Shopping Centre car park at 7.30pm

To use the service contact 4PawsFeedingLincoln on Facebook or Instagram or by calling Erica on 07760668101. Delivery is for Lincoln and the surrounding areas, around a 10-15 mile radius, but it is best to contact 4Paws first.

Anyone wishing to leave donations in person can put them in the driveway area of 4 Fiskerton Road in Reepham.

Erica, who has three dogs of her own, said: “We both work with dogs and know how expensive dog food can be, and coming up to Christmas people have more of an expense so we wanted to ease that pressure.

“It is all non-judgemental and we don’t ask any questions, other than dietary requirements of the dog.

“We hope we can relieve the pressures of daily life, such as losing a job due to COVID, especially in the run up to Christmas.”

Erica, Charlotte and other local dog-related companies are donating food themselves, but they also rely on donations from the public and have an Amazon Wish List which people can contribute to.

The two friends have also had offers from around 10 volunteers to help run the different feeding stations.

In addition, dog groomers have contacted them offering to come along to the feeding stations to do free nail clippings or bathing.