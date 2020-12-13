Lucky escape after gas explosion destroys home
A man suffered minor injuries
A house in Bourne was severely damaged after what police believe was a gas explosion on Sunday morning.
Lincolnshire Police attended a property on Holly Drive after a call at 9.13am on December 13. Fire and gas services also attended the scene.
The male occupant is a little shaken and suffered minor injuries. There were no other injuries, police said.
Lincolnshire Police said: “The scene has been assessed and it has been deemed that there is no need to evacuate any other houses.”
