Bourne
December 13, 2020 12.25 pm

Lucky escape after gas explosion destroys home

A man suffered minor injuries
The house was destroyed by a gas explosion. | Photo: Lincs Police Motorcycles / Twitter

A house in Bourne was severely damaged after what police believe was a gas explosion on Sunday morning.

Lincolnshire Police attended a property on Holly Drive after a call at 9.13am on December 13. Fire and gas services also attended the scene.

The male occupant is a little shaken and suffered minor injuries. There were no other injuries, police said.

Lincolnshire Police said: “The scene has been assessed and it has been deemed that there is no need to evacuate any other houses.”

