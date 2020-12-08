Giant Santa brings festive cheer in Lincoln

A Lincoln woman has given her street a big dose of Christmas spirt with a huge inflatable Santa outside her home.

Chris Hebron first started putting up eye catching festive decorations at her home on Broughton Gardens off Brant Road when she had her son Zak, who is now 18-years-old.

Her 13-year-old daughter Mia also wouldn’t let her off with not putting all the decorations up.

Chris usually puts an inflatable and festive Homer Simpson outside her home, but this year went even bigger by adding an even bigger Santa/

It’s been up daily from 3pm since December 1 so all the children travelling home from school can see him, before it is taken down again at around 8.30pm.

Homer Simpson Santa is currently displayed at the front of the house too.

Chris told The Lincolnite: “We decorate our house every year and my neighbours always say it’s officially Christmas when our inflatable Santa Homer goes up, but after the awful year 2020 has been, we thought we needed something big to put a smile on people’s faces.

“I saw the big Santa months ago and thought he would be brilliant, and as we face onto Brant Road we decided to put him on the decking so everyone could see him.

“I knew he was big, but when we put him up for the first time we just laughed at how big he really was. The response was immediate with cars beeping and slowing down and some stopping to take pictures.”