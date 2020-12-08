Policeman braves 12ft freezing cold ditch to save man’s life
A Lincolnshire Police officer jumped into a 12-foot deep ditch of freezing cold water to help save a man’s life on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Cherry Holt Lane in Pinchbeck at 4.52am on December 7 as Dave Anthony was trapped inside an overturned vehicle that had veered off an icy stretch of road and ended upside down in a ditch.
PC Phil Mcallister, who is a former retained firefighter, was concerned for Mr Anthony’s safety and jumped into the freezing cold ditch to free the motorist from his vehicle. He was able to keep Mr Anthony’s head above water until he was freed from the vehicle.
Mr Anthony was treated by paramedics at the scene, but thankfully sustained no injuries.
Mr Anthony said: “I’d like to say a very, very big thank you and that my family and I appreciate everyone’s efforts.
“I would have been a goner if PC Mcallister hadn’t jumped in to get me out. He was brilliant and I think he deserves a commendation for what he did.
“If it wasn’t for him, and the emergency services, I would’ve been underwater and you would’ve had a fatality instead of just a soaking wet, freezing cold bloke. Thank you.”
Chief Inspector Dave Plumb said: “PC Mcallister put himself in danger to save a life, which illustrates that public safety is and will always be our number one priority.
“We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind the public to please be careful and to remember to drive to the conditions of the road.”