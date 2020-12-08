Hoo got stuck! Owl rescued from kitchen pipe

A tawny owl has been released back into the wild after falling down a chimney and being rescued from a kitchen pipe in Spalding.

RSPCA Inspector Kathleen Burris was called to the property in Mayfair Drive in Spalding along with Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue on Friday, December 4.

The call came after someone heard scuffling behind their kitchen wall and then spotted an owl through a hole above the kitchen cabinets.

After removing some bricks on the outside wall, they were able to free to owl.

Inspector Burris took the owl to a wildlife vet for a check over before returning to the property a few days later to release to owl back into the wild.

She said: “This poor owl had fallen down an old chimney in the kitchen and was trapped in a pipe. We could see the poor fella through a hole in the kitchen but it was too tight for the owl to squeeze through.

“We carefully tried to open the space in the kitchen but he dropped to the bottom of the pipe. We then had to remove a few bricks on the outside wall which gave us enough space to break the pipe and get him out. Thankfully, the homeowner was more concerned with the owl than the mess!

“It’s such a fantastic sight to see a wild animal that you have rescued is now happy and healthy and released back into the wild.”

