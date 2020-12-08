Lincolnshire village in two coronavirus tiers

Restrictions may be confusing for some in a Lincolnshire village that spans across two coronavirus lockdown tiers.

Tydd Gote is partly, at the north, in the civil parish of Tydd St Mary in the South Holland District of Lincolnshire, which is in tier 3.

However, it is also partly, at the south, in the civil parish of Tydd St Giles in the Fenland District of Cambridgeshire, which is in tier 2.

This means different restrictions apply depending where in the village you are.

Tony McGinty, assistant director for public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The general rule of thumb is that you have to behave in line with the tier that applies where you live rather than where you visit, so that’s obviously more difficult if your newsagent is in a different tier than you are.

“But as a general rule if you’re living in a tier three area you shouldn’t be nipping across to the pub in the tier two area for a meal. You should be living by the restrictions in your area, not by the restrictions in neighbouring areas.

“If it’s not okay to jump in my car and drive to Peterborough for a meal, because I’m living in a tier 3 area, then it’s probably not okay either for me to walk 10 minutes into a tier two area and behave as if I’m in a tier two area.

“Clearly we’re not encouraging people to travel out of higher tier areas into lower tier areas for any reason, certainly not for things that they don’t have to do.”

One local business owner said he has not faced any sort of problem regarding the tier restrictions despite part of his restaurant being in tier 2 and some of it in 3.

Piyush Vakharia, who has owned Mehmaan Restaurant on Main Road in Tydd Gote since 2016, said the licensing and everything to do with his business is done through Fenland District Council. This means his businesses is classed as Cambridgeshire and currently in tier two.

The restaurant is currently open for collection only, which he says has “been difficult as we are losing money”, but he is hopeful things will get back to how they were.

Mr Vakharia will be liaising about the possibility of resuming sit-in dining in the future.

Meanwhile, Emma Dean, who runs the Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping is also effected by the different coronavirus restrictions.

https://twitter.com/BBCRadioLincs/status/1334478080480583681?s=20

Do you live in Tydd Gote or another area split across two tiers? Email us your experiences to [email protected].