Imps launch Lincoln City Football Academy for Women

A new Lincoln City Football Academy for Women launched this week and recruited players will be on a full-time two-year scholarship.

The academy by Lincoln City Foundation will help females aged 16 to 18 who are aspiring to have a career in football to maximise their potential in the sport and in education.

The players will have access to at least 12 hours training and support each week from UEFA B qualified Lincoln City coaches, whilst representing the football club in regional and national competitions.

Starting in time for September 2021, the academy will form an integral part of the female player pathway. Players will also be studying towards a Level 3 Extended Diploma (equivalent to 3 A-Levels).

A student and parent information evening is planned for the new year, with trials for the new academy taking place in spring 2021. Players will then be offered places for the upcoming programme with pre-season training during the summer.

Female Year 11 students can register their interest on the Lincoln City Foundation website from Wednesday, December 9.

Raj Randhawa, Head of Community at Lincoln City Foundation said: “This is really exciting news, especially with the female game growing each year with more players entering the game at grassroots levels and the successful establishment of the Lincoln City Women’s team.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a while and it’s fantastic that we are now in a position to launch the academy.

“Lincoln City Football Academy for Women will be a unique offer for Lincolnshire with the vision to help the Lincoln City Women first team attract the best up and coming players in the area.”

Martin Ryder, Chair of Lincoln City Women FC, added: “The launch of the Lincoln City Football Academy for Women is a great step towards raising the profile of women’s football in the area.

“It gives opportunities for young women in Lincolnshire to seriously consider football as a career. I am keen to see what this will do to progress the sport in 2021 and beyond”