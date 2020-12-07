Lincolnshire man lifts festive spirits with ‘Christmas Bubble’ music video

A self-employed performer from Sleaford is spreading festive cheer in Lincolnshire with his song ‘Christmas Bubble’.

Chris Clark, his wife Holly and five children Isla, 13, Lola, 11, Eva, 6, Sam, 4 and eight-month-old Charlie all feature in the video, along with around 25 local children under the virtual band name of Stay Safe.

Chris is no stranger to festive tunes and in 2018 he directed and produced a video for a seasonal song, a cover of White Christmas, performed by Basil Brush.

His latest song Christmas Bubble was released on December 4 and is available through all download stores including iTunes and Amazon Music for less than £1. Over the weekend it was in the top 30 in the iTunes UK charts and as high as 14th in its Christmas charts.

The 39-year-old, who is also in a band called Glass Onion, was unable to film his latest Christmas song in William Alvey School as planned, but he adapted to the coronavirus restrictions to make sure the track was released on time.

This included a combination of filming at home with his five children, others sending video clips to him, and a few days of COVID-safe sessions at Sleaford-based Street Star Live’s studio, where the track was produced.

Chris was meant to be on a theatre tour called From Gold To Rio with a group of seven others, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic and he didn’t let that stop him from completing the latest festive project.

He told The Lincolnite: “I think it has helped everyone involved get into the Christmas spirit. I want the song and video to spread positivity and I want it to be a message of hope and for people to have a nice new Christmas song to listen to.

“The response has been amazing. The fact that the whole community seem to be on board with it is very heartwarming and anyone who hears the song or sees the video gets it and it has resonated with a lot of people.”

Chris added that he has also received celebrity endorsement to his song after getting a best wishes message from Sting’s producer Mark ‘Kipper’ Eldridge.

In the future, Chris hopes to do more television work after having a small part in the Obsession Dark Desires television series, as well as a three-second cameo in Dr Who.