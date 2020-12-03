Lincolnshire
December 3, 2020 12.22 pm

Lincolnshire trains disruption due to damaged wires

All trains cancelled
Network Rail engineers are assessing the damage. | photo: R Mortiss

A damaged overhead wire between Newark North Gate and Grantham has disrupted all train services in the area.

All LNER services from Kings Cross have been cancelled and people are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Tickets for Thursday will be valid for travel on Friday, December 4.

