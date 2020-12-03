Humber Bridge toll going cashless only from next year

People travelling over the Humber Bridge won’t be able to pay by cash at the toll booths from New Year’s Day, as the bridge looks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The famous bridge near Kingston upon Hull, just outside Lincolnshire, will only accept cashless payment from cards or mobile phones from January 1.

Cash payments had been temporarily stopped at the tolling booths in June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move will be made permanent in 2021, starting on New Year’s Day, and has been done to protect customers and staff from transmitting the virus.

It costs motorists £1.50 for a one-way car journey across the Humber Estuary via the bridge, or £1.35 for vehicles linked to an electronic tag online.

The HumberTAG system was introduced in 2015 and involves regular bridge users having a device fitted to their car, allowing them to be detected each time they cross the bridge.

It also means that vehicles using the tag won’t have to stop at a toll booth to pay for their journey, and will instead be charged the appropriate amount to a linked account.

Andrew Arundel, chief operating officer at the Humber Bridge, said: “We made the difficult decision to go cashless for the first time at the end of lockdown one to minimise the threat to our staff and everyone who uses the Humber Bridge from COVID-19.

“Since then, we’ve experienced a huge increase in the number of applications for a HumberTAG, which means we believe the vast majority of crossings can now be paid for either by a tag, credit or debit card, or mobile payment.

“Our users have adapted during the pandemic, which we thank them for, and the feedback we have received is that with the virus still around, contactless methods of payment are the preferred option.”