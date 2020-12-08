Man jailed for touching himself sexually in front of two young girls

He already had a suspended sentence for a similar incident

A 62-year-old man from Grimsby has been jailed for a year after touching himself in his car in a sexual way in front of two young girls.

Jaroslav Skorpik of Kesgrave Street pleaded guilty to the offence of “intentionally engaging in sexual activity in a place knowing or believing that a child would be aware of that activity”.

He is also not allowed to attend any play areas or parks for 10 years. He appeared in court after being arrested and charged following the incident on June 23 this year.

Skorpik then appeared at Grimsby Crown Court for sentencing on December 4 when the court heard how he had previously been made the subject of a suspended sentence for a similar incident in Germany in 2014.

Investigating Officer James Carlisle of Humberside Police said: “This sentence of 12 months in custody is also accompanied by a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which prohibits him from attending play areas and parks.

“This means that he will be monitored for the duration of the SHPO by dedicated officers intent on protecting children from harm.”