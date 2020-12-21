Men jailed for bringing booze and phones into prison

Two men and a woman have been sentenced for bringing banned items such as alcohol and a mobile phone into an open prison near Boston.

Mark Anthony Ryder, 52, Darren Guildford, 46, and Michelle Bloxham, 46, were jailed at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, December 18.

The trio were sentenced for conspiracy to ‘bring, throw or convey’ prohibited items – alcohol and a mobile phone – into HMP North Sea Camp. Ryder was also sentenced for possessing a mobile phone inside HMP North Sea Camp.

Ryder was found drunk in an outbuilding at HMP North Sea Camp just hours after he was reported missing in April this year. He had a half full bottle of whisky next to him and a mini-mobile phone was found in his sock.

Ryder was jailed for 14 and 10 months respectively, with the sentences running concurrently.

Guildford, of Nether Street, Harby, Melton Mowbray, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Bloxham, of Boyers Orchard, Harby, Melton Mowbray, was given an eight month suspended sentence.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “These items are prohibited for a reason and any attempt to bring them into a prison is a very serious matter with serious consequences.

“I hope this is a clear deterrent to others and also a reassurance to law abiding people that will take action to ensure offenders face justice.”