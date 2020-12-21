Tier 3 Greater Lincolnshire: Finally below the England average, but not because infections are dropping
626 COVID-19 local cases, 24 deaths over the weekend, as cases shot up nationally
Greater Lincolnshire is now below the national average infection rate, but five out of the nine local authorities have still seen an increase over the weekend, when there were 626 new coronavirus cases and 24 COVID-related deaths.
The government’s dashboard on Monday morning showed 500 new cases in Lincolnshire, 85 in North Lincolnshire and 41 in North East Lincolnshire over Saturday and Sunday.
The figures also showed 24 new deaths, including 20 residents in Lincolnshire, two in North Lincolnshire and two in North East Lincolnshire. These are deaths both in and out of hospitals and those residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported 27 new hospital deaths over the weekend, with 25 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust. ULHT said it has not declared a critical incident at present.
Nationally, cases increased by 62,980 to 2,040,147, while deaths rose by 860 to 67,401 this weekend. Cases have now surpassed the two million mark since the pandemic started.
Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Christmas lockdown relaxation period has been cut from five days to one day, so three households can meet only on December 25.
He said: “It’s my duty to take difficult decisions to do what is right, to protect the people of this country.”
The PM also announced a new tier 4 for London and south east regions – Greater Lincolnshire will remain in tier 3.
This came as the new strain of COVID-19 has been proven to be up to 70% more infectious — but not more dangerous or deadly so far. There is no evidence the coronavirus vaccine is less effective, government scientists said.
However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain is “getting out of control” and suggested tier 4 restrictions could last for months.
In response to the new measures, which were imposed on Sunday, Londoners crowded on to trains to leave the capital on Saturday night, described as “totally irresponsible” by Mr Hancock.
Boris Johnson is expected to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee later on Monday after France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours because of the prevalence of a new variant of coronavirus.
Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to December 20 according to the government’s dashboard:
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire up to (including) Sunday, December 20
33,406 cases (up 626)
- 22,057 in Lincolnshire (up 500)
- 5,600 in North Lincolnshire (up 85)
- 5,749 in North East Lincolnshire (up 41)
1,265 deaths (up 24)
- 874 from Lincolnshire (up 20)
- 201 from North Lincolnshire (up two)
- 190 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)
of which 772 hospital deaths (up 27)
- 451 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up 25)
- 17 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 303 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)
2,040,147 UK cases, 67,401 deaths