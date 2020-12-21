Tier 3 Greater Lincolnshire: Finally below the England average, but not because infections are dropping

Nationally, cases increased by 62,980 to 2,040,147, while deaths rose by 860 to 67,401 this weekend. Cases have now surpassed the two million mark since the pandemic started.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Christmas lockdown relaxation period has been cut from five days to one day, so three households can meet only on December 25.

He said: “It’s my duty to take difficult decisions to do what is right, to protect the people of this country.”

The PM also announced a new tier 4 for London and south east regions – Greater Lincolnshire will remain in tier 3.

This came as the new strain of COVID-19 has been proven to be up to 70% more infectious — but not more dangerous or deadly so far. There is no evidence the coronavirus vaccine is less effective, government scientists said.

However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain is “getting out of control” and suggested tier 4 restrictions could last for months.

In response to the new measures, which were imposed on Sunday, Londoners crowded on to trains to leave the capital on Saturday night, described as “totally irresponsible” by Mr Hancock.

Boris Johnson is expected to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee later on Monday after France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours because of the prevalence of a new variant of coronavirus.

Here are Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to December 20 according to the government’s dashboard: