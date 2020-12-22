MP’s office rammed in hit and run

Estate car crashed into building but managed to get away

The office of Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson was damaged and boarded up after a hit and run.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an unknown estate vehicle crashed into the property in White Hart Mews, Southgate, Sleaford at 4.30pm on Thursday, December 17.

The vehicle caused extensive damage to the property before leaving the scene.

The front window has since been boarded up with wood and there are large cracks in the brickwork.

Police said it is highly likely that there is heavy damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The force are urging the driver of the vehicle, or any witnesses, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 20000668600.