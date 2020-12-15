New drive-through COVID-19 testing centre in Stamford

A new drive-through coronavirus testing centre will open in Stamford on Wednesday.

The testing centre at the former Cummins site at St Martin’s Park will be open for pre-booked appointments only.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms must booked their test either online here or by calling 119.

Kelham Cooke, Leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “Great news for Stamford and surrounding area that we will be using the South Kesteven District Council’s St Martin’s Park as a drive-through testing centre for COVID-19 by appointment only.

“Good to see our site being used whilst planning for the site is progressing.”

A planning application was submitted on November 25, 2020 regarding the future use of the 14.7 hectare site.

The district council and Burghley own all the land within the site boundary for the St Martin’s Park development on Barnack Road.

The proposal is for a mixed-use development including, a retirement village, a range of residential properties, a commercial area, and a small local food store and cafe.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across England with local community sites, dedicated to giving out the jab, opening in Grantham and Louth.