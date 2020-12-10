New vegan meat factory in Boston to create up to 500 jobs

A plant-based food developer and manufacturer will open what it describes as “Europe’s largest plant-based meat production facility in the UK” in Lincolnshire in Boston.

Plant & Bean, formerly known as the meat-free division within Breck Foods, wants to build a new 263,000sqm facility in Boston with a planned initial capacity of 55,000 tonnes.

The firm will take over the old Tulip site on Hammond Beck Road behind B&Q and the facility will create up to 500 new jobs in the town.

Production lines are currently being installed. Commissioning of those lines is already underway with a view to the first saleable products being manufactured in mid-January.

Plant & Bean will replicate the new UK site with production facilities in the USA next year and Asia in 2022.

Edwin Bark, Plant & Bean CEO, said: “This announcement underscores our commitment to repair what is a broken food system.

“Right now, 65% of consumers do not eat plant-based meats due to price and quality. With our two-pronged approach, we believe we are best placed to make the meaningful change required to tackle these issues.

“With our progressive global manufacturing strategy, brands will finally have the means to scale high-volume product ranges in order to lower the price-point for consumers.”

The company also seeks to make breakthroughs in key areas, including the development of breeding technology to achieve a 50% reduction in the cost of peas and beans.

Paul Skinner, Leader at Boston Borough Council, said: “It really is proof of what we’ve been doing with the town deal and the alliance. This is the way to go and we must be good at it because we’ve delivered.”

Deputy leader Nigel Welton added that “this is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming to Boston over the next five years”.