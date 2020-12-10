Witness appeal after girl robbed and sexually assaulted
Police looking for two men in their 40s
Police are appealing to find two men who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a girl in Belton, North Lincolnshire.
The incident took place at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, December 2, when a girl cycling along Belton High Street was stopped by two men.
The men stopped her at the junction of Ash Tree Close, with one of them thought to have stolen the girl’s handbag, while the other sexually assaulted her.
The pair fled the scene soon after the incident and now police are looking for witnesses to help find them.
They have been described as white men in their 40s, both were wearing black trousers, one had a black raincoat on and the other had short brown messy hair.
If you have any information that could help officers with this inquiry, call 101 and quote log 336 of December 3.