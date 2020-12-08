Notice served to travellers in North Hykeham

Travellers who have pitched up in North Hykeham will be served notice, the landowners have confirmed.

The illegal encampment on land adjacent to Hykeham Railway Station appeared on Saturday.

It is understood they are the same travellers who recently set up on the nearby ASDA car park last Thursday.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire said: “We are aware of the trespassers on our land in North Hykeham. We are in the process of appointing bailiffs who will be serving them notice.

“Once the site has been cleared, we will ensure the area is re-secured.”

Reports suggested that concrete posts intended to stop access had been removed.

Lincolnshire Police and North Kesteven District Council had also been notified.

A spokesman for North Kesteven District Council said on Monday: “As it is privately owned, we have notified the owners and have to leave the matter with them to resolve as civil trespass.”