Plans for 15 COVID vaccination sites in Lincolnshire

Hospital bosses have confirmed plans for 15 vaccination sites across Lincolnshire, with two initially hoped to be announced in the new year.

Martin Fahy, Director of Nursing and Quality at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said that alongside the hub at Lincoln County Hospital, there were now also sites in Grantham, Louth and South Lincoln.

He told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “We’ve got very advanced plans to bring forward more sites in the coming weeks and particularly as we get through into January, we’ll be in a position where we’ll have a number of larger scale sites and smaller primary care sites.”

He said the 15 planned sites would give coverage across the whole county and provide local centres as close to where people live as possible.

He added two sites in early January would include one in the north and one in the south of the county.

“We’re very confident we will have a number of options for the people of Lincolnshire and they will be relatively straightforward to access.”

Health bosses in the county have been told by government not to give figures for vaccine administrations, as they have yet to be verified.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday, however, that 500,000 doses had been given nationally.

Mr Fahy would not give specific figures when asked, but said that there had been “significant numbers”.

He said every delivery contains boxes of nearly 1,000 doses and that health services had “got through a number of those boxes”.

He noted that there was a population of around 45,000 people aged over 80, and that there was enough vaccinations for that.

On Monday a hospital volunteer in Louth and a medical practice in Caythorpe confirmed they had vaccinated thousands of elderly and vulnerable people.