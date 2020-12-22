Man wanted over sexual assault and robbery

A second man was involved too

Police released this e-fit of a suspect in a robbery and sexual assault of a woman in a North Lincolnshire village earlier this month.

The incident happened on Belton High Street at 11.30pm on Wednesday, December 2.

The man shown in the e-fit is believed to be the one who sexually assaulted the woman.

Humberside Police have also provided a description of another man involved in the incident, who is believed to be the one who pulled the woman’s bag off her shoulder and ran away.

The man in the e-fit is described by police as white, around 43-years-old, approximately 5″3′ to 5″5′ tall, thin build, thin nose and lips, clean shaven and with messy brown hair that looked unwashed.

He is also thought to have a condition affecting his eye and he was wearing a plain t-shirt and black workman type trousers.

The second man is described as white and slightly taller than the other man, but police do not have a description of his face.

He was wearing a trench coat with his hood up and black workman type trousers.

The men had been stood near to a dark coloured car on the opposite side of the road between the petrol station and Ashtree Close.

Anyone with information should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 336 of December 3.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.