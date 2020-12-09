Plans unveiled for new A46 Newark bypass
Better link between Leicestershire and Lincolnshire
A new A46 Newark bypass will transform the last remaining section of single carriageway on the A46 between the M1 junction 21 in Leicestershire and Lincoln.
Highways England unveiled the proposed road upgrade which will tackle congestion on the outskirts of Newark by removing bottlenecks. The last remaining section is part of the ‘Trans-Midlands Trade Corridor’ connecting the M5 with Humber Ports.
The new bypass will improve journeys between Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, but an estimated cost for the project has not been disclosed yet.
Highways England developed two proposed options to improve and widen the A46 to a dual carriageway, providing two lanes in each direction between the Farndon and Winthorpe junctions.
Both options would include a new link and a new bridge over the A1 to the north of the existing bridge.
It would also improve access to the A1 by removing A46 through-traffic from the Brownhills and Friendly Farmer roundabouts.
Everyone who lives near or regularly uses the route is being encouraged to review the proposals and have their say on which solution they prefer between December 9, 2020 and February 2, 2021.
Karen Green, Highways England project manager, said: “This major upgrade to the A46 will help drivers by better linking two key midlands cities – Leicester and Lincoln.
“Cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders are set to benefit from our plans too as we’ll provide a safer route for them to cross the A46.”