Red Arrows test move at RAF Waddington postponed
Due to bad weather and a lack of time
A temporary test move of the Red Arrows from RAF Scampton to their new home at RAF Waddington has been postponed until next year due to bad weather.
The Reds had initially planned to set up base at Waddington between December 7 and 11 as part of a testing phase to see how it operates.
RAF Waddington will be the new permanent home for the Red Arrows once their current base, RAF Scampton, closes.
A spokesperson for the Red Arrows said that the temporary move has been postponed until 2021, after bad weather meant there was no longer time to conduct the trial.
The Reds also have an ongoing need to maintain operations by other fleets at the station, which made the move to Waddington impossible this month.