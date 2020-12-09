Red Arrows test move at RAF Waddington postponed

There have been 323 new coronavirus cases and 32 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 248 new cases in Lincolnshire, 39 in North Lincolnshire and 36 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday, 28 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, two in North Lincolnshire and two in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported nine new local hospital deaths on Wednesday, including eight at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Wednesday, national cases increased by 16,578 to 1,766,819, while deaths rose by 533 to 62,566.

Over 100 COVID-related deaths were recorded in North East Lincolnshire in November — more than half of all coronavirus deaths reported in the region since the start of pandemic.

A Lincoln student has been fined £10,000 after police broke up a party attended by up to 100 people, breaking tier 3 regulations. Lincolnshire Police were called to Viking House on Newland, which is managed by the University of Lincoln, during the evening of Friday, December 4.

Some 12 schools have revealed positive cases of coronavirus in the last seven days in Lincolnshire. The infection rate in school age children now stands at 159 cases per 100,000 of the population. This is lower than the 221 case rate for all age groups.

Martin Smith, Assistant Director for Education at Lincolnshire County Council said: “The DfE announced yesterday that schools would be able to use December 18 as a teacher training day. This should mean that staff won’t have to deal with any track and trace issues from Christmas Eve onwards and can fully enjoy their well-earned festive break.

“However, in Lincolnshire, most schools were already planning to break up on December 17, in line with the published term dates, so it’s unlikely to have a significant impact on local arrangements.”

UK regulators have issued a warning to people who have a history of “significant” allergic reactions to not currently receive the Pfizer vaccine. This comes after two NHS staff members who had the jab yesterday experienced an allergic reaction.

London has been urged to enter tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions in the next 48 hours to stop deaths surging over Christmas. This was argued by Professor John Ashton, a former regional director of public health for North West England. The capital is currently in tier 2 but has seen its infection rate surge from 156 per 100,000 of the population last week to 170 now.

Greater Lincolnshire has seen a decrease in infection rates with Boston sharply falling from 451.7 on December 2 to 420.4 per 100,000 of the population on December 9.

Meanwhile Lincoln, North Kesteven and South Kesteven have all seen rises in their infection rates.

The rest of the districts in Greater Lincolnshire have fallen. The England average rose slightly from 148.7 to 151 on December 2.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s coronavirus infection rate from the last week up to December 9: