Stunning period house next to Lincoln Castle on sale for £1.25m

Moat house right up to the castle walls
Moat House on Drury Lane in Lincoln is on the market with a guide price of £1,250,000. | Photo: JH Walter

Ever thought about what sort of house you would buy if you won the lottery? A period residence set within touching distance of the Lincoln Castle walls, and with views of the cathedral, is now on the market with a guide price of £1,250,000.

Moat House on Drury Lane extends to 3,110 square feet has a spacious landing on the first floor, with three double bedrooms, family bathroom, shower room and dressing room to master.

There are two further double bedrooms on the second floor and a spacious landing, which is currently used as a work space.

Let’s take a look inside. | Photo: JHWalter

Somewhere to unwind and relax. | Photo: JHWalter

One of several bedrooms. | Photo: JHWalter

The property being marketed by JHWalter is thought to date back to around 1870.

It also has three reception rooms, kitchen/diner, utility room, pantry, shower room and cellar to the ground floor.

Kitchen/diner. | Photo: JHWalter

Take a look inside the bathroom. | Photo: JHWalter

It is in a private walled plot extending to around 0.32 of an acre, including a sloped bank, and there is also a gravelled driveway.

As well as a lawn with mature trees/planting, there is a steep sloping garden with steps leading right up to the castle walls.

The property is within touching distance of Lincoln Castle’s walls. | Photo: JHWalter

Take a look outside. | Photo: JHWalter

Another spacious bedroom. | Photo: JHWalter

The formal dining room.| Photo: JHWalter

