Stunning period house next to Lincoln Castle on sale for £1.25m
Moat house right up to the castle walls
Ever thought about what sort of house you would buy if you won the lottery? A period residence set within touching distance of the Lincoln Castle walls, and with views of the cathedral, is now on the market with a guide price of £1,250,000.
Moat House on Drury Lane extends to 3,110 square feet has a spacious landing on the first floor, with three double bedrooms, family bathroom, shower room and dressing room to master.
There are two further double bedrooms on the second floor and a spacious landing, which is currently used as a work space.
The property being marketed by JHWalter is thought to date back to around 1870.
It also has three reception rooms, kitchen/diner, utility room, pantry, shower room and cellar to the ground floor.
It is in a private walled plot extending to around 0.32 of an acre, including a sloped bank, and there is also a gravelled driveway.
As well as a lawn with mature trees/planting, there is a steep sloping garden with steps leading right up to the castle walls.