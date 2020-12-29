Two arrests after women robbed and assaulted in Louth
Two incidents in less than 24 hours
A man and a woman have been arrested and remain in custody after two alleged robberies and assaults on women in Louth.
A woman was walking from the Co-op along the path onto Northgate when she was assaulted just before 7.30pm on Monday, December 28. Her shopping was also taken, including a bag for life shopping bag.
The second incident happened on Little Lane in Louth at around 7.15am on Tuesday, December 29. A woman was walking along the path when she was assaulted and had her handbag stolen.
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man have been arrested and remain in custody.
The man has also been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a handbag from a car parked in the Aldi car park on December 20.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The force are also asking people who were in the area at the relevant times and may have seen something suspicious or the incidents to contact them.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 47 of December 29.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.