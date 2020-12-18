Woman admits manslaughter after injecting lethal drug cocktail

A woman from Grimsby has admitted to manslaughter after causing the death of a woman by injecting her with a lethal cocktail of drugs.

Amanda Walton, 37, of Castle Street in the town, admitted the manslaughter of 32-year-old Emma Brennan on November 2, 2019.

Hull Crown Court heard on Friday that Walton had met up with Ms Brennan and invited her back to her house to share drugs.

She then mixed a ‘snowball’ of cocaine and heroin before injecting Ms Brennan and herself with it.

Ms Brennan had a strong reaction to the drugs and was pronounced dead by paramedics at 6.40am that morning.

Walton attempted to revive her by using an Epi-pen for a reversal injection, before performing CPR on Ms Brennan, but couldn’t stop her from dying.

She had tried to hide the evidence after putting the syringe in a drawer and claiming not to be present when Ms Brennan took the drugs.

However, she later admitted in court what really happened and was eventually charged with manslaughter.

Detective Constable Chris Clarke, leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank Emma’s family for their patience and dignity throughout our investigation into her death.

“I hope that today’s hearing will bring some comfort to them at this very difficult time.”

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in due course.