Woman bailed after Portland Street stabbing

A 41-year-old woman has been released on bail following her arrest after a stabbing on Portland Street in Lincoln.

Officers were called to the scene off Lincoln High Street at 6.43pm on Tuesday, December 22 after a 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of a stab wound in his leg.

Two people, a 41-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were arrested on Wednesday, December 23 on suspicion of conspiring to cause GBH.

The 41-year-old woman was released on police bail on Thursday while investigations continue, with the male still in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were described by police as “consistent with a knife wound”.

It is not believed that his injuries are life-threatening, though they are said to be serious.

Police are still appealing for witnesses as part of the investigation, and encourage anyone who can help to come forward.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that is relevant to the case, contact officers on 101 and quote incident 356 of December 22.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box.