Lincoln
December 24, 2020 1.15 pm

Woman bailed after Portland Street stabbing

The other suspect remains in custody
Portland Street in Lincoln was much quieter on Wednesday December 23, the day after a serious incident. | Photo: The Lincolnite

A 41-year-old woman has been released on bail following her arrest after a stabbing on Portland Street in Lincoln.

Officers were called to the scene off Lincoln High Street at 6.43pm on Tuesday, December 22 after a 37-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of a stab wound in his leg.

Two people, a 41-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, were arrested on Wednesday, December 23 on suspicion of conspiring to cause GBH.

Forensic investigations at the house on Portland Street. | Photo: Reader submitted

The 41-year-old woman was released on police bail on Thursday while investigations continue, with the male still in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were described by police as “consistent with a knife wound”.

Portland Street was closed by police. | Photo: Tom Washington

It is not believed that his injuries are life-threatening, though they are said to be serious.

Police are still appealing for witnesses as part of the investigation, and encourage anyone who can help to come forward.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that is relevant to the case, contact officers on 101 and quote incident 356 of December 22.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number in the subject box.

