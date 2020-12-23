Two arrested over Portland Street stabbing
After man suffered leg stab wounds
A 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested after a stabbing on Portland Street in Lincoln on Tuesday evening.
The pair have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and are currently in police custody.
It comes after a 37-year-old man had sustained serious leg injuries as a result of being stabbed on Portland Street at around 6.43pm on Tuesday.
His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, though they were ‘consistent with a knife wound’ according to police.
A police cordon was put up by officers in the area, but that has since been cleared.
Detective Inspector Dave Harrop of Lincolnshire Police said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of what happened and would encourage residents and witnesses to come forward to provide any information that can assist us in our investigation.
“Please get in touch if you saw what happened or have dashcam footage of the incident.
“If you wish to report any information to us anonymously, you can do so through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or report it online.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, or via email at [email protected], quoting incident 356 of December 22.