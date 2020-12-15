Woman dies after A15 crash north of Caenby Corner
The crash involved four vehicles
A 24-year-old woman died after a crash between four vehicles on the A15 north of Caenby Corner on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Willoughton junction just before 5.40pm on December 14.
The road was closed and remained shut on Tuesday morning.
The crash involved a red Mercedes HGV, a black Renault Clio, an orange BMW and a red MG car.
The woman, who was driving the red MG, died at the scene and her family have been informed.
Delays expected on @CallConnectbus around the Lincoln and Gainsborough area due to the A15 closure northbound at Caenby Corner up to the Grayingham turn off. Heavy traffic on the diverted route. To check on your booking in the affected area, please call 0345 234 3344.
— CallConnectBus (@callconnectbus) December 15, 2020
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A15 north of Caenby Corner immediately prior to the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 328 of December 14.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.