Third teen arrested over Fishtoft boy’s murder

Lincolnshire Police have arrested two people in Lincoln after using a double decker bus to catch out drivers who are using their phones.

Officers borrowed a double decker bus from Stagecoach and parked it on Yarborough Road in Lincoln on Monday, December 14, watching for anyone using their phone behind the wheel of a car.

The bus was placed near the St Faith and St Martin Church of England primary school on the Hampton Street junction, a key area for traffic in the city.

The double decker was used to gain a vantage point of view for the police and see if people are using their phone while driving.

Officers were also on the lookout for other offences, including the rest of the ‘fatal four’ causes of crashes on the road — speeding, no seatbelt, mobile phone use and drink/drug driving.

Anyone caught during this would be required to pull over for officers at either end of Yarborough Road, and they could be issued a ticket, as well as six points on their licence and a £200 fine.

Within 30 minutes of the site being set up, officers pulled over and issued tickets to five people, and breathalysed a further seven.

Throughout the day, a total of 29 tickets were issued for a combination of people not wearing seatbelts and using mobile phones.

Some 30 breathalyser tests were taken, all negative, along with six drug wipes, two of which were positive.

Two arrests were made, one for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, and another for the same offence, as well as having no insurance, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Sergeant Mike Templeman, leading the operation, said: “It isn’t about catching people out – it’s about keeping our roads as safe as they possibly can be for everyone.

“If you are prepared to use a mobile phone on a road like this, the chances are you could be tempted to reach for it somewhere where there’s a higher speed limit too.

“The chances of being involved in a collision are not good if you make this choice – you would be twice as likely to be involved in one.”

Sgt. Templeman told The Lincolnite that he and his fellow officers taking part in this are very passionate about keeping roads safe.

“We’ve all come in on our day off to do this, which speaks volumes for how much we care about this.

“This isn’t about league tables or performance levels for us, this is about keeping people safe, especially during this time of year.”

It is the first time this action has been introduced by Lincolnshire Police, and it’s unclear if it will become more regular in the force.