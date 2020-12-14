Third teen arrested over Fishtoft boy’s murder
One suspect already in court and another cleared
A third teenager has been arrested over the murder of Fishtoft schoolboy Roberts Buncis, who was due to celebrate his 13th birthday on Monday.
Roberts’ body was found on Saturday morning, when police initially thought it was a man in his thirties, but was later identified as the 12-year-old boy, who studied at Haven High Academy in Boston.
Police believe the incident happened some time between 8pm on Friday, December 11 and 10.22am on December 12.
Two teens, one 14 and one 19, were arrested on Saturday.
The 14-year-old was charged with murder, and appeared in court in Lincoln on Monday, with a bandage around a hand wound.
The 19-year-old was released without charges on Monday afternoon.
Then, on Monday evening, Lincolnshire Police said they arrested another boy, 13, on suspicion of murder.
Officers have been at the scene since the discovery of the body and on Monday officers were seen searching the area around Alcorn Green.
Flowers and candles were also left in tribute to Roberts.
A Crowdfunder, set up on Sunday by Agnes Emsina, has currently raised over £15,900 to help cover the funeral costs for Roberts.
A tribute on the fundraiser says that Roberts comes from a single parent family, living with his dad Edgars, and so the money will help him during this difficult time.
Read more on the Fishtoft murder: