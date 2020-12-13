Woman dies and two injured in A158 crash
Two vehicles were involved
A woman in her 30s has died after a crash on the A158 on Saturday evening.
The collision, which involved a black Ford Mondeo and a white Vauxhall Mokka, happened on the A158 Lincoln Road near Goltho and was reported to police at 5.48pm on December 12.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage, or who witnessed the crash or the cars prior to it, is being urged to call 101, or email [email protected].uk, quoting incident reference number 306 of December 12.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.