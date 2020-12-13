Woman dies and two injured in A158 crash

Two teenagers have been arrested after a body was found in Fishtoft near Boston on Saturday, which police now believe to be that of a schoolboy.

Lincolnshire Police were called to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft at 10.22am on December 12, where a body was found in a common area at the rear of the street.

Police said that they were treating the death as suspicious and the victim at the time was estimated to be in his 30s.

However, on Sunday, December 13 the force confirmed that, although final identification is yet to take place, they believe the victim to be a boy of secondary school age.

Police launched a murder investigation and two males, aged 14 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life. The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond.

“This type of incident is not what we would expect to see within our communities. We are working with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support.

“I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy’s death and we would urge anyone who has any information that could support this investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with external facing CCTV covering the junction of Freiston Road and Woodthorpe Avenue, and the entire length of Wing Drive and Alcorn Green, between the hours of 8pm on Friday and 10.22am on Saturday, is being urged to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 116 of December 12.

Information can also be submitted anonymously direct to the investigation team here.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.