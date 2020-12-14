Teen, 14, charged with murder of schoolboy, 12

Lincolnshire Police formally identified the Fishtoft murder victim as 12-year-old Roberts Buncis.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and will appear in court on Monday morning.

The 19-year-old man, also arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Roberts’ body was found near Alcorn Green in Fishtoft on December 12.

Police initially thought it was a man in his 30s but later established it was a young boy and arrested two teenagers on Sunday, December 13.

Police said after formal identification, on the day that should have been Roberts’ 13th birthday, they were able to name the victim.

Agnes Emsina created a Crowdfunding page. She wrote: “Roberts Buncis life was tragically taken from his family and friends on Saturday December 12. He was 12-years-old.

“Roberts comes from a single parent family, just Roberts and his dad Edgars, and therefore we would like to help with costs for the funeral and also to make this time easier for his family.

“Money is always tight for everyone at this time of year, so anything that can be donated would be hugely appreciated, even if it is only a few pounds.”

Some £8,972 has been raised of the £10,000 target from 711 supporters.

Haven High Academy in Boston said: “There has been a very serious incident in the community involving some of our students which has now resulted in a murder investigation.

“We are currently in communication with the Executive Director Children’s Services, the Police and other organisations, to ensure that we can provide appropriate support to our students and staff at this difficult time.

“Many of you have will have already seen details of this on social media. Due to the nature of the murder investigation we are unable to make any further comment.

“All we can ask at this time is for our community to be respectful and think about the feelings of the family who have lost a loved one, at this time of year.

“If your son or daughter requires any support as a result of this incident please contact [email protected] the Personal Assistant, to the Headteacher, who will coordinate our response.

“We will have members from the Healthy Minds organisation, in addition to our own pastoral team and the Police to support where required.”

Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker previously said: “This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life. The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond.

“This type of incident is not what we would expect to see within our communities. We are working with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support.

“I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy’s death and we would urge anyone who has any information that could support this investigation to get in touch.”

Police made a direct appeal for anyone with external facing CCTV covering the junction of Freiston Road and Woodthorpe Avenue, and the entire length of Wing Drive and Alcorn Green for any footage between the hours 8.00 pm on December 11 and 10.22 am December 12.