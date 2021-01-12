12 flood alerts for Lincolnshire as Grantham village sets up barrier

More rain forecast over the next five days

There are currently 12 flood alerts in place affecting Lincolnshire and a village near Grantham experienced flooding in the streets and around some properties.

There was further heavy rainfall across the upper Witham catchment overnight.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue set up a temporary flood barrier to protect two properties on the Bourne Road estate in Colsterworth.

South Kesteven District Council have also been seen dropping off additional sand bags in the area.

The government’s flood information service said this may lead to flooding of low lying lands and roads close to the river from Thursday morning.

Flood water is also running off from a field between the estate and the A1 for the fourth time in just over a month.

River levels are rising again and expected to remain high throughout the next few days.

The 12 flood alerts affecting Lincolnshire currently in place at the time of publication are:

East and West Glens

Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston

River Devon and Smite in Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

River Wreake in Leicestershire

South Forty Foot Drain

Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford

Welland tributaries

Welland Valley

Witham in North Kesteven

Witham in South Kesteven

The Environment Agency are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weed screen.