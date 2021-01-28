New Lincoln Aldi and drive-thru coffee shop approved
Retail development bringing 100 new jobs
Plans for a new Aldi supermarket, drive-thru coffee shop and two retail centres at Lincoln’s Moorland Centre off Tritton Road have been approved.
City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee on Wednesday evening unanimously gave plans the go ahead, after some concerns about the amount of cars in the area.
The move will see the former Downtown building off Tritton Road demolished to make way for the development, creating around 100 new jobs.
A report before the committee said: “The layout, scale and design of the development is acceptable, complementing the architectural style of the local surroundings.”
The Aldi supermarket will be at the back of the site, near the current M&S Food Hall and will front onto a new 193-space car park, bringing the number of spaces at the retail park to over 360.
A new entrance to the Aldi car park will also be created off Moorland Way.
The drive-thru coffee shop is planned for the front of the site, close to The Elite Fish & Chip Shop.
Two retail units, which would be next to the Aldi supermarket, will be built in the second phase.
Work is hoped to begin in early 2021.