200 tested at new Lincoln centre in first day, one COVID positive

The new asymptomatic COVID rapid testing centre in Lincoln completed nearly 200 coronavirus tests in its first day.

The facility St Swithin’s Community Centre on Croft Street, off Monks Road, opened on Monday after relocating from Lincoln City’s LNER Stadium. It has so far found one positive case which had not shown symptoms — a rate of 0.53%.

So far 6,556 people have been through the rapid testing centres in Boston and Lincoln and 83 asymptomatic cases have been found, a positivity rate of 1.27%, down on 1.83% the week started with.

The breakdown for the rapid testing centres in Lincolnshire:

Lincoln LNER – 2,298 tests, 42 positive (1.83%)

Haven High Boston – 1,550 tests, 12 positive (0.77%)

Peter Paine Boston – 2,499 test, 28 positive (1.12%)

St Swithin’s, Monks Road, Lincoln – 189, 1 positive (0.53%)

Overall – 6,556 tests, 83 positive (1.27%)

The St Swithin’s centre allows those who live in the area to attend on a walk-up basis at the site, which will be open daily from 8am to 8pm until February 7.

There is no need to book and people can just turn up to the centre.

Online/follow-up testing will take place at the site between 9am and 3pm.

Anyone who appears positive on a lateral flow (rapid) test is encouraged to return for a confirmatory test using the PCR method (48 hours results).

The rapid turnout tests are supplied by NHS Test and Trace and deliver results within an hour via text message and/or email.

The initiative is run by City of Lincoln Council, in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council and the Department of Health and Social Care.

Health bosses are hoping for funding for further centres to open, along with re-opening the LNER, however, this has not yet been confirmed.