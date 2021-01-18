541 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend

Fall in cases, but rise in deaths since last weekend

There have been 541 new coronavirus cases and 31 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 414 new cases in Lincolnshire across Saturday and Sunday, 72 in North Lincolnshire and 55 in North East Lincolnshire.

By the end of Sunday, 26 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, three in North East Lincolnshire and two in North Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported 15 new local hospital deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, six at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals, making a total of 22.

The weekend saw national cases increase to 3,395,959, while deaths rose to 89,261.

People in England aged 70 and over, as well as the clinically extremely vulnerable, will begin receiving offers of a coronavirus vaccine this week. New vaccination centres opened at the Lincolnshire Showground and in Boston.

The Prime Minister said the move was a “significant milestone” in the nation’s vaccination programme.

Everyone arriving in the UK from abroad must now self-isolate as the government order to shut all travel corridors comes into effect.

The tighter restrictions, intended to protect against the spread of coronavirus variants, were announced last week by Boris Johnson.

Over the weekend, ambulance staff have said they are “at breaking point” as new data has shown a new COVID-19 patient is admitted to hospital “every 30 seconds”.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens told the BBC’s Andrew Marr the NHS was in a perilous situation with 15,000 more inpatients than there had been on Christmas Day.

All UK adults should be offered the first dose of a COVID vaccine by September — with the hope some restrictions can be lifted by March, Dominic Raab has told Sky News.

Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the foreign secretary said: “Our target is that by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose, if we can do it faster than that’s great, but that’s the roadmap.”

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, January 17 44,002 cases (up 541) 30,459 in Lincolnshire (up 414)

6,897 in North Lincolnshire (up 72)

6,646 in North East Lincolnshire (up 55) 1,677 deaths (up 31) 1,187 from Lincolnshire (up 26)

268 from North Lincolnshire (up two)

222 from North East Lincolnshire (up three) of which 996 hospital deaths (up 22) 603 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up 15)

30 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

362 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up six) 3,395,959 cases, 89,261 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.