Four men sentenced after vicious Lincoln High Street attack

Two jailed for over five years

Two men have been jailed and two received community orders for a violent attack on Lincoln High Street in 2019.

On the morning of July 20, 2019, a 38-year-old man was attacked by two teenagers as he was walking near High Bridge in Lincoln.

The victim was kicked and stamped on after being dragged to the floor, and received face and body wounds from a bladed article.

Within minutes of the first assault, the victim was approached by Adrian Johnson, 34, and Mark Guest, 38, who began a second attack.

Guest hit him with a bottle of Lambrini before punching him multiple times in the face, while Johnson pulled him to the ground and stamped on him, before pulling the victim’s watch from his wrist while Guest held the victim’s arm aloft.

The attacks left the victim with a fractured eye socket and a bloodied face.

Guest and Johnson fled the scene on foot but were caught and arrested within minutes by taser-equipped police officers.

The stolen watch was then later found in Guest’s possession in custody.

All four suspects appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, January 14 and were subsequently charged for their crimes.

The two teenagers from the first attack are now over the age of 18 and can be named as Corey Stenner, 19, and Nathan Williamson, 18.

The pair were identified through CCTV two hours after they attacked the victim and have now been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, with both pleading guilty.

Stenner, of no fixed address, received a one-year community order and 30 days rehabilitation, while Williamson, of Princess Street, Lincoln, was given a two-year youth rehabilitation order.

Adrian Johnson, 34, of no fixed address, and Mark Guest, 38, of Monks Road, Lincoln were charged with robbery, both of which pleaded guilty.

Both Johnson and Guest were sentenced to five years and eight months in prison, as well as being handed a restraining order to protect the victim.

Guest told the court that he was acting in self-defence and sought a trial, but changed his plea to guilty part-way through the hearing.

Detective Constable Richard Gray, investigating the case, said: “The events were witnessed by members of the public returning home from the bars and clubs of Lincoln.

“Nobody expected to see such frenzied and violent attacks like this against one individual and I have no doubt that it must have been a very scary and shocking thing to see, let alone to be subjected to.

“Thanks to the response of officers that morning, all those responsible were quickly arrested and investigated by Lincoln CID.

“We take any violence like this exceptionally seriously and especially when weapons are involved.

“I would like to thank the victim for his cooperation with the investigation and hope this brings some closure to a difficult and traumatic experience.

“Please continue to report violence in our county so that we can pursue those responsible.”