Cyclist dies after crash in Boston

Two arrested over fatal crash now released

A 52-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a crash near the A17 in Boston.

It happened at around 9.15pm on New Year’s Eve on the Boardsides when the cyclist and a silver Ford Tourneo collided.

The victim was cycling in the direction of the A17. He did not survive his injuries.

Lincolnshire Police have not formally named the victim.

In a previous appeal, they said he was believed to be Romanian, living in the Boston area.

He was described as 5ft 6, of a very slim build, with grey hair, and missing his left ring finger.

His next of kin have now been identified, police said.

Meanwhile, police arrested two people from the car, a 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man earlier on Friday.

The woman who was arrested has been released with no further action in the evening. The man has been released under investigation.