Deliveroo to launch in Grimsby in February
Tasty new delivery options for Grimsby soon
Food delivery company Deliveroo will launch in Grimsby in February after a rise in a demand to have the service in the Lincolnshire coastal town.
Deliveroo is looking to employ new delivery drivers and riders in Grimsby. It has seen rider demand soar this year and now works with 50,000 across the UK.
The restaurants and takeaways in Grimsby who have already signed up have not yet been publicly revealed.
Local businesses are still being signed up. Restaurants, takeaways and grocery retailers can apply to become a Deliveroo partner here.
Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK Regional Director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Grimsby and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.
“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks. Anyone who’s interested should head over to our website to sign up.”
Lincoln and Scunthorpe are already covered by Deliveroo.