Former striker re-signs for Boston after injury recovery
He has battled back from injuries to return
Boston United completed the signing of 24-year-old striker Jake Wright on a free transfer.
Wright, who will wear the number 24 shirt for Boston, became a free agent after suffering a serious injury for the Pilgrims in last season’s promotion final against Altrincham.
Jake scored 10 goals in 29 appearances for Boston United and will now pick up where he left off with the club, starting with Saturday’s National League North game away to Alfreton Town.
Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott said he is delighted to sign Wright, who he describes as a “top striker at this level.”
“I am delighted to be able to sign Jake again, I think it’s clear to see that when Jake is fit and playing games, he is a top striker at this level.
“He has worked extremely hard to recover from a severe hamstring injury and get himself fit.
“Jake has had a lot of bad luck with injuries and I really hope he now has a bit of good luck and an injury-free season with us.”
Boston United currently sit inside the National League North play-off places, in sixth position, with promotion firmly in their sights.