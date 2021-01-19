Fresh appeal over mystery of woman who disappeared nearly 30 years ago

The father of a woman who went missing in her teens nearly 30 years ago issued a fresh appeal to help try and find his daughter on her 43rd birthday.

Jaime Ann Cheesman was just 16-years-old when she was reported missing in November 1993, but she has never been found despite extensive and numerous reported sightings.

The last confirmed sighting of Jaime was on November 2, 1993, when she was seen by neighbours walking in Comber Place in Grimsby.

Reports were also later investigated that she was going by the name of Naomi and was in a hotel in London. More recently, there was an unconfirmed sighting of Jaime in Alnwick, Northumberland in 2019.

Her mum passed away without ever knowing what happened to her daughter, but her father Eric has made a fresh appeal via Humberside Police for help in tracing Jaime on what would have been her 43rd birthday.

Eric said: “It’s been a long time but I am still hopeful. I do really miss her – like any dad would. I just want my daughter home.

“I don’t have a clue what happened to Jaime but I will never give up hope that I will see her again. I am confident she will be back home one day.

“I know she had a lot of friends in Grimsby, so I’m hoping that someone who knew them all may be able to help us.”

Humberside Police have been involved in the search for Jaime for the past five years after taking over from Northamptonshire Police.

Since taking over the case, Humberside Police have carried out a forensic examination of the now demolished property at Comber Place.

They have also gone over more than 500 of Jaime’s letters, diaries and notes. From those, police have put together a list of names of those she was closest to (as seen below).

Detective Sergeant Sam Cunnington, who is now leading the investigation, said: “Due to the length of time Jaime has been missing, this is a very complex and difficult investigation.

“We have no CCTV, mobile phones or social media to assist us and many witnesses can’t remember accurate times and dates for when they may have seen her.

“However, we will not give up hope of finding her. I hope she is living a safe and prosperous life somewhere.

“Jaime, if you’re reading this, please get in touch with me or your dad to let us know you’re okay. You may not want to come home and that’s fine but we need to know that you’re safe.”

He added: “Although she was brought up in Westminster Road, in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, Jaime spent a lot of time in Grimsby where her best friend Joanne had family links.

“In the early 90s, Joanne’s parents – Clive and Valerie – secured a council house in Comber Place and the family moved to the area.

“They moved back to Wellingborough in 1993 but in November of that year Jaime returned to Grimsby with Clive and Joanne’s boyfriend Peter to tie up some loose ends.

“She and Peter stayed at Comber Place but we are told she stormed out following an argument over some CDs but when she didn’t come back or return to Wellingborough, she was reported missing.”

Anyone who remembers Jaime, or is one of the people named in the list of friends, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected]

Information can also be reported anonymously to Missing People by calling or texting 116000.