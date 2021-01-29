Geordie man denies Newark Road murder
A trial date has been set
A 31-year-old man denied a murder charge when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Friday.
Michael Lambert of Throckley, Newcastle, is alleged to have murdered Andrew McGuire, 53, on October 24, 2020.
Lambert, who appeared in court via video link from custody, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
He also denied a further charge of possession of a knife in Newark Road, Lincoln on the same date.
Judge John Pini QC adjourned the hearing for a trial commencing at the Crown Court on June 7 this year. Lambert was remanded in custody to await his trial.
Andrew McGuire, who was from the Oldham area, died following an incident on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the Newark Road area of the city shortly before 6pm.