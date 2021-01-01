Glamorous modern Lincolnshire home on sale for £1.3m

An eye-catching four-bedroom home in Louth with a unique design has been listed on the market for £1.3 million.
It comes with four bedrooms, an open plan kitchen diner and living room, as well as landscaped courtyards and gardens.
The property sits on a 4.6 acre plot and has been described as an “outstanding design” spread over 6,000sqft.
‘The Paddocks’ on Horncastle Road in Raithby-Cum-Maltby, Louth has been listed by Hunters-Turner Evans Stevens for a guide price of £1,295,000.
Let’s take a look inside:
A dusk view of The Paddocks. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
The entrance hall welcomes you to a modern masterpiece home. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
The expansive open plan living/dining/kitchen area. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
The ground floor living area with quirky furniture and underfloor heating throughout. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
An extra living area on the first floor comes with modern features. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
The spacious master bedroom. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
The principal suite also comes with a bright dressing room. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
The bathroom fits with the rest of the house’s colour schemes. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
A bedroom with a view of the property grounds, natural light galore! | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
The home also comes with a modern double garage. | Photo: Hunter – Turner Evans Stevens
