Police appeal to identify cyclist seriously injured in crash

Two people were arrested after a male cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Boston on New Year’s Eve and police are appealing for help to identify him.

The man was cycling in the direction of the A17 when he was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Tourneo on the Boardsides in Boston during the evening of Thursday, December 31.

A 35-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from the car, were arrested and remain in custody.

Police are urgently looking to make contact with the injured cyclist’s next of kin.

He is believed to be Romanian and from the Boston area and is missing his left ring finger.

The man is described as five foot six, of a very slim build and now having grey hair.

Anyone who recognises the man or saw him last night, or who has dashcam footage of the incident, should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 426 of 31/12/20.