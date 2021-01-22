Lincoln City Women bid farewell to manager
A well-respected figure in the city departs
Lincoln City Women manager Richard Cooper has left the club by mutual consent after years of work building the club’s reputation.
The club announced the decision on Friday morning, calling Cooper’s departure “amicable and mutual”.
The Imps women’s team haven’t played a game since December 20 due to non-elite sport being postponed as a result of coronavirus lockdown.
Richard Cooper has played a huge part in the development of football in the city of Lincoln, first playing for the Imps between 1985 and 1987.
He returned to the club in 2000 to run its grass roots section, organising soccer schools across Lincolnshire and eventually becoming director of the Lincoln City Girls Centre of Excellence.
In March 2010, Cooper took on the role of Sport and Education Trust manager for Lincoln City, before becoming manager of Nettleham Ladies in 2018.
He converted Nettleham Ladies to Lincoln City Women and has guided them to 7th and 5th place finishes in the Women’s National League.
He leaves the club in 3rd place in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands, with four wins from their six games this season.
The club board has said a full tribute recognising Richard’s achievements will be provided in due course, but expressed its thanks for his service.
A LCWFC club board spokesperson said: “In his time at the club Richard has played a pivotal role in the rebirth and progression of Lincoln City Women.
“We express our sincere thanks to Richard for his hard work, commitment, and leadership ensuring a strong foundation on which to build and achieve further success in the future.”