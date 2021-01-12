317 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday in Greater Lincolnshire
Stick to rules or longer lockdown looms, officials warn
There have been 317 new coronavirus cases and 22 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 250 new cases in Lincolnshire, 35 in North Lincolnshire and 32 in North East Lincolnshire.
On Tuesday, 17 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, four in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported 12 new local hospital deaths on Tuesday, including six at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and six at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
On Tuesday, national cases increased by 45,533 to 3,164,051 while deaths rose by 1,243 to 83,203.
Health bosses in Lincolnshire have warned that if people do not stick by the rules, the national lockdown could lasts months — “or even longer”.
Lincolnshire County Council’s director for public health Professor Derek Ward said the county right now was performing better than the rest of the country and had not seen a massive increase in cases lately.
Health bosses leading the vaccination response to COVID-19 in Lincolnshire still do not have local data, nor are they able to confirm where the next vaccination centres will be. Here’s the latest list of vaccination centres in our area.
Major supermarkets across the UK will also deny entry to customers who refuse to wear face coverings, including Morrisons, ASDA, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.
In national news, police will be quicker to enforce coronavirus rules during England’s latest national lockdown due to the “severe” crisis the country faces, the crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse told Sky News.
This comes as Metropolitan Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has pledged that rule-breakers are “increasingly likely” to be fined.
Pre-departure COVID-19 testing will be required for everyone travelling to the UK from 4pm GMT on Friday.
People arriving by plane, train or boat, including UK nationals, will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country they are in.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to January 11 according to the government’s dashboard:
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, January 12
42,386 cases (up 317)
- 29,163 in Lincolnshire (up 250)
- 6,709 in North Lincolnshire (up 35)
- 6,514 in North East Lincolnshire (up 32)
1,604 deaths (up 22)
- 1,129 from Lincolnshire (up 17)
- 259 from North Lincolnshire (up four)
- 216 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 944 hospital deaths (up 12)
- 567 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up six)
- 24 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 352 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up six)
3,164,051 UK cases, 83,203 deaths