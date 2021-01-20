Lincoln’s biggest Greggs yet opening Thursday
Time for sausage rolls, pasties and more
Get ready for your sausage roll fix at the biggest Greggs store in Lincoln yet, when the British bakery chain opens its fifth shop in the city on Thursday.
The new branch will open on January 21 in the unit formerly occupied by Edinburgh Woollen Mill at St Peter at Arches on Lincoln High Street once the final finishing touches are complete.
The new 240sqm store, which will use one floor of the two-storey building, was originally due to open last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the plans.
Now it will be open for takeaway and via Greggs’ click and collect service, with favourites including sausage rolls, pasties, sandwiches and other savouries and sweet treats, as well as vegan-friendly products.
It will open Monday to Saturday between 7am to 6pm and from 8am-5pm on Sunday.
Once coronavirus restrictions are eased, there will be space for 26 people to eat inside.
The shop has created a total of 10 new jobs for the local community and any remaining jobs will be advertised online.
Jade Turner, shop manager at Lincoln Greggs said: “We cannot wait to open our doors and welcome customers from the local community.
“We are pleased to offer customers a range of tasty items to takeaway or via click and collect.”
Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Lincoln bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”
The news comes after Greggs previously announced that it would be opening 100 new shops across the UK in 2021.