Tributes for former Skegness mayor after COVID death

He was described as a true gentleman

Tributes have been paid to a “real gentleman” after Skegness Town councillor and former mayor Jim Carpenter sadly died over the weekend.

Skegness Town Council was informed of the 71-year-old’s death on Monday, January 18. It is understood that Jim had also contracted coronavirus prior to his death.

Jim, who lived in Skegness and served the St Clements Ward, had been on the town council since May 2007.

He became mayor in 2013 and at the time of his death he held the position of deputy. He had been due to become mayor again in May 2021.

Jim was also on the interview panel when town clerk Steve Larner was appointed in his role in 2011.

Steve told The Lincolnite: “I always found that he was a real gentleman in terms of the time he gave to everybody.

“He was just a really nice person and I never heard anybody say a bad word about him. He was liked by everyone he came into contact with.

“He was very generous with his time and I worked with him when he was mayor and he did an excellent job.”

Mark Dannatt, the current mayor of Skegness, said: “Councillor Carpenter’s death has come as a great shock to councillors and staff alike.

“Our memories are of a true gentleman who gave his time generously and worked hard for his family and the community.

“My thoughts and those of all my colleagues on the council go out to Jim’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”

The mayor is also likely to say a few words at a management committee meeting on Wednesday night.

Any plans of remembrance or tributes for Jim will be discussed at the next full town council meeting on February 3.