Lincolnshire braced for snow with icy weekend ahead
Snow forecast from Thursday afternoon
Snow and ice are forecast for Lincolnshire on Thursday and Friday.
The Met Office weather warning will run from 5pm on January 7 until 11.59pm on Friday, January 8.
This follows on from previous warnings for ice, with the latest one ending on Thursday morning.
The Met Office said icy stretches are likely to form perhaps leading to some disruption to travel with snow falling for some places.
Temperatures are expected to be around 2°C for much of Thursday afternoon before falling to 1°C by 5pm.
Similar temperatures are forecast for Friday, reaching as high as 3°C at 2pm.
The weekend is forecast to stay cold, with temperatures up to 2°C on Saturday and 3°C on Sunday.