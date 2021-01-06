Lorry carrying hay bales topples on the A46 Lincoln
Traffic disrupted in the area
A large lorry carrying a load of hay bales has fallen on its side on the A46 in Lincoln.
The vehicle ended up on its side at the Whisby roundabout heading in the direction of Damons restaurant.
Emergency services are at the scene to assist with traffic flow and help the driver of the lorry.
The lorry is at the edge of the road just past the turning for Whisby, therefore it isn’t blocking traffic entirely.
Traffic is currently moving slowly, with queues expected from Pennells roundabout on the A46.
Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that recovery has been arranged but it will take some time.
The road has been closed for safety reasons as of 2.30pm and is expected to be closed for over an hour.
A spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area for the time being as traffic is disrupted.”